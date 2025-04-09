McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York reveals free family fun for Easter

This Easter, Brits are projected to spend approximately £1.5 billion, with an average spending of £378 per person. It’s unsurprising that families are likely to look for free alternatives to save! According to stats from Finder, 7 in 10 UK consumers purchased gifts for Easter in 2024 and approximately 80 million Easter eggs are sold in the UK each year.

For those on the hunt for a fun, affordable, and family-friendly day out this Easter holiday, York Designer Outlet has unveiled its Easter line-up including free activities for all the family.

With a fantastic mix of designer brands at up to 60% off, free activities for kids, and a special community-first competition, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the free undercover playground (open all year) is available for all families to enjoy.

The Hop-Along Easter Trail (4th – 27th April)

York Designer Outlet's Hop-Along Easter Trail is FREE and is the perfect activity for the family!

For those looking for free activities over the Easter period to keep the kids entertained, take a hop along York Designer Outlet’s bunny trail, which has hidden fluffy friends along the way! Find all 8 bunnies hidden in store windows then hop, skip and jump to Guest services for a sweet treat.

The GOOD Egg nomination (4th – 27th April)

Nominate a good egg this Easter to celebrate amazing kindness and generosity. This community-focused installation is here to reward the kindness of others! If there’s someone you know in your local community who is a real “good egg”, make sure to give them a nomination. The winner will receive a ‘cracking’ good day out with York Designer Outlet, including a £250 McArthurGlen gift card and a meal at a restaurant of their choosing.

Giant Bunny Installation (4th – 21st April)

The bunnies on the hop-along trail aren’t the only furry friends visiting the centre this Easter. York Designer Outlet is welcoming a GIANT Easter Bunny, the perfect spot for selfies! Visit the giant bunny and its friends for some Easter Joy!

Additionally, York Designer Outlet will be open over the Easter weekend, perfect for anyone requiring a last-minute Easter gift hunt! Opening hours are:

Good Friday: 9.30am-8pm

Easter Saturday: 9.30am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 10am-6pm*

Easter Monday: 9.30am-8pm

*Please note, larger stores will be closed on Easter Sunday including M&S, Next, Nike, Adidas, Clarks, Sketchers, Polo Ralph Lauren, Under Armour.