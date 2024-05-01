Meadowbeck and the Alzheimer's Society supporting Dementia Action Week
Margaret will be hosting an in depth seminar on the support available to the local community and the latest news and innovations taking place at the Alzheimer’s Society in York.
This will be held on Monday 13th May from 10.30am – 12.30pm with a ‘forget me not’ tea party. Margaret will be lead the seminar before taking a Q&A session with the audience. The event will conclude with live musical entertainment.
The home cares for people living with dementia in its Memory Lane Communities – unique environments, designed to encourage active and enjoyable living. The person-centred care provided in these communities can bring out the best in those who live there and offer much-needed quality care to the wider community.
Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at the Meadowbeck care home said, “We’re honoured and delighted to welcome Margaret Ferguson from the Alzheimer’s Society for this very special event. As a home we take great pride in supporting the local community and those touched by dementia.”