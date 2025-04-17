Meadowhall announces Easter opening hours and fun for families

Meadowhall has confirmed its opening hours for the upcoming Easter bank holiday weekend and is inviting families to enjoy a packed programme of fun, food and entertainment throughout the school holidays.

Whether you’re planning a full family day out exploring the new Dino Discovery event, jumping for joy at Jump Inc, or treating the kids to a special meal out, there is something for everyone looking to make the most of the long weekend and beyond.

The centre’s opening hours across the Easter weekend will be:

Good Friday (18th April) – 10am to 9pm

Easter Saturday (19th April) – 9am to 8pm

Easter Sunday (20th April) – Stores closed however the Oasis Dining Quarter will remain open

Easter Monday (21st April) – 10am to 8pm

Opening hours at individual retailers and restaurants may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with specific venues ahead of their trip. Whilst retailers may be closed on Easter Sunday, over 15 popular restaurants in the Oasis Dining Quarter will be open at varying hours from 7am until 10pm, including Popeyes, The Real Greek and Zizzi, meaning visitors can enjoy a meal out with friends and family all weekend.

What’s more, Funstation will be open from 7am until 10pm on Easter Sunday, whilst Vue cinema is set to open from 9am until midnight with Clubhouse also open from 11am until 8pm, meaning visitors can continue to make the most of the activities on offer throughout the long weekend.

Meadowhall also recently announced the arrival of ten life-sized dinosaurs over the Easter holidays, with the experience taking visitors on a prehistoric adventure as they encounter iconic figures such as the towering Brachiosaurus, spikey Stegosaurus and the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said:“We know the Easter break is a much-needed time for families to relax, reconnect and make lasting memories. Whether you fancy taking a walk with dinosaurs at our Dino Discovery event, catching the latest blockbuster at Vue or climbing to new heights at Rock Up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy all under one roof at Meadowhall this Easter.”

A number of Meadowhall’s restaurants are also offering ‘kids eat free’ deals this Easter, letting families fuel up for less after their action-packed day out:

Frankie & Benny’s – From now until 27th April, children can enjoy a delicious main, side, drink and dessert for free with the purchase of an adult main meal.

From now until 27th April, children can enjoy a delicious main, side, drink and dessert for free with the purchase of an adult main meal. Pizza Express – Children can also enjoy a free Piccolo meal, which includes Dough Balls, pizza, pasta or salad, dessert and a Bambinoccino, when you dine in and purchase an adult main until 24th April.

– Children can also enjoy a free Piccolo meal, which includes Dough Balls, pizza, pasta or salad, dessert and a Bambinoccino, when you dine in and purchase an adult main until 24th April. Yo Sushi! – This Easter, Yo Sushi! are also offering a kiddo bento box for free when dining with a full-paying adult (with a minimum spend of £10).

– This Easter, Yo Sushi! are also offering a kiddo bento box for free when dining with a full-paying adult (with a minimum spend of £10). Zizzi – From now until 27th April, Zizzi’s littlest diners can get a free Bambini meal with every adult meal purchased, excluding Saturdays.

From now until 27th April, Zizzi’s littlest diners can get a free Bambini meal with every adult meal purchased, excluding Saturdays. The Real Greek – On Sundays, The Real Greek also offers a free children’s meal from the Kids Menu, drink and ice cream or sorbet with each adult meal costing £15 or more.

Visitors are encouraged to check T&Cs with individual restaurants before they dine.

What’s more, the Riverside Playground offers a climbing zone, sandpit and plenty of slides and swings, making it the perfect destination for families wanting to let off some steam over the school holidays.