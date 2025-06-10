Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club returns with its biggest line-up yet

Meadowhall has announced the return of its hugely successful Summer Beach Club ahead of the school holidays.

Meadowhall has announced the return of its hugely successful Summer Beach Club ahead of the school holidays - and this year, the fun is bigger, better and bolder than ever before. Marking the centre’s 35th anniversary, this year’s event is set to bring brand new thrills, live performances and new attractions to its sun-soaked summer event.

From Friday 18th July, Meadowhall’s Orange Car Park will once again be transformed into the ultimate summer destination, featuring an even bigger sandy beach, a mix of family-friendly and thrill-seeker rides, as well as plenty of chill out zones and food stalls - making it the perfect day out for the whole family this summer.

New for 2025, the Live lounge stage will offer a packed schedule of entertainment to make your soundtrack to the summer, including live DJ sets and tribute performances from fan favourites, with more details to be announced soon.

This year’s event will once again feature its most popular rides, including the Magic Mouse rollercoaster, waltzers, and dodgems, plus the 45-metre Star Flyer, an exhilarating new addition offering the ultimate viewpoint above the city. Younger visitors can also look forward to a range of smaller rides and games, including bungee trampolines and water walkers.

Families can cool off at the AquaSplash water park, returning with three swimming pools perfect for hours of fun for children of all ages whilst keeping cool during the warmer weather.

For those craving laid-back beach vibes, the Beach Retreat will offer a stylish 1,000sqm beach setting complete with daybeds, parasols and an adult-only bar serving refreshing summer cocktails, beers and wines. All accompanied by feel-good soundtracks to keep the summer party vibes flowing.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming the Summer Beach Club back for its third year – bigger, better and packed full of fun! It is always a huge hit with families and friends from across Yorkshire and beyond offering affordable fun for all ages to enjoy throughout the summer.

“This is just the start of our summer of celebrations for our 35th anniversary – we can’t wait to reveal what else is in store!”

The Summer Beach Club opens at 5pm on Friday 18th July and will run until Sunday 31st August.

Ticket prices start from just £2, with free entry after 6pm every day.