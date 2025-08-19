Merrie City Festival brings four days of celebration to Wakefield this August bank holiday

Wakefield city centre is set to be transformed this August Bank Holiday with the return of the Merrie City Festival – a four-day celebration of music, culture and community organised by Wakefield BID.

Running from Friday 22 to Monday 25 August, the free festival will showcase live performances, creative workshops, family entertainment and community stalls, with activities taking place across the city centre.

A main stage in the Cathedral Precinct, outside Wakefield Cathedral, will host a line-up of local talent and headline acts including The Crows of Albion, Skinny Living, Gerri and the Atrix, Jade Wright, Emma Cunliffe, Tom Fletcher and many more. On Saturday, the Mayor of Wakefield will deliver a special speech as part of the weekend programme.

Stalls from local businesses, charities and community groups will run throughout the festival, offering crafts, gifts, food and family activities. Among those taking part are Wakefield Theatre Royal, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Specsavers, Wakefield Civic Society and Andrews Toys and Gifts.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a wide range of hands-on workshops, from creating a giant fabric mural with Wool ’n Stuff, to digging for coal and fossils, circus skills and giant bubbles with Joker Entertainment, and family games across the city.

The wider city will be buzzing with fringe activity too, including a Jurassic Safari at The Ridings, Princesses of Trinity and Dino Walks at Trinity Walk, book signings at Waterstones, and a Country Music Festival at The Black Horse. On Monday, The Colour Witch will bring her magical Witch’s Hat Tipi to the city, offering book readings and creative sessions.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “The Merrie City Festival is about celebrating Wakefield’s creativity and community spirit. Over four days, we’ll be filling the city with live music, performances, workshops and activities for all ages. It’s a fantastic chance for people to explore Wakefield, support local businesses and enjoy everything our city has to offer.”

The Merrie City Festival runs from August 22 - 25 across Wakefield city centre. Entry is free.