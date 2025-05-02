Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance to light up Bradford Live as part of spectacular 30th Anniversary UK Tour
Since its debut in 1996, Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dance for the global stage, thrilling more than 60 million people in 60 countries with its fusion of spectacular choreography, powerful music, and captivating storytelling. Conceived, choreographed, and produced by legendary dancer Michael Flatley, the show has become a benchmark for live performance and theatrical innovation.
The 2026 UK tour, titled 30 Years of Standing Ovations, marks a major milestone in the show's journey, celebrating three decades of unmatched artistry, technical brilliance, and fan devotion. This newly reimagined production promises to deliver a fresh spectacle for a new generation, while honouring the show’s extraordinary legacy.
Reflecting on the anniversary, Michael Flatley said: "The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”
Though Flatley retired from performing during his farewell tour in 2016, which concluded with a landmark performance at Caesar’s Colosseum in Las Vegas, he remains the creative force behind the production, shaping its evolution while preserving the essence that made it a worldwide phenomenon.
These performances mark a significant cultural moment for Bradford Live, which is preparing for its official opening this autumn following a major £50 million restoration. Once known as The Gaumont, the historic venue welcomed music icons like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Buddy Holly in the 1960s before closing in 2000. Now, under new operator Trafalgar Entertainment, the 3,800-capacity venue is poised to re-establish itself as one of the UK’s leading live entertainment destinations.
Bringing Lord of the Dance to Bradford is a key part of the venue’s return to the national stage and arrives at a momentous time for the city, as it prepares to take the spotlight as UK City of Culture 2025.
Tickets for Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance – 30 Years of Standing Ovations at Bradford Live go on general sale Friday, 9 May at 10am at BookingsDirect.com and via the venue box office.
SHOW DATES
- Thursday 11 June 2026 – 7:45pm
- Friday 12 June 2026 – 7:45pm
- Sat 13 June 2026 – 2:30pm & 7:45pm
- Sun 14 June 2026 – 4pm