Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends comes to Leeds
ELLIE SAX
Ellie Sax is a world-renowned saxophonist whose electrifying performances have captivated audiences across the globe. Known for her vibrant energy and unique style, Ellie seamlessly blends classical training with dance music, making her one of the most sought-after musicians in the world of dance music.
Celebrated for her exciting performances and unique blend of live saxophone, Ellie’s career has spanned an array of global stages, club floors and international party hotspots. Entertaining audiences from beach clubs in Ibiza and across Europe, through prestigious events including the Monaco Grand Prix and Glastonbury Festival, Ellie’s dynamic energy and passion for music have made her a sought-after performer as she seamlessly merges her live saxophone with contemporary DJ sets.
Beginning her musical journey at a young age, Ellie subsequently mastered the saxophone, completing a degree from the Royal Northern College of Music and developed a deep love for Jazz and Classical Music. However, it was her exploration of electronic music that led her to create her signature sound, characterised by a vibrant fusion that carries across genres. This innovative approach has earned Ellie Sax a dedicated fanbase and numerous accolades with the industry.
LEEDS – Millennium Square
Friday, July 25
General Admission from £37.50 / VIP (now SOLD OUT)
Gates open from 6.00pm
Strictly 18 +
Tickets available from https://www.summertimelive.co.uk/mosleeds