Moda In Pelle launches biannual Pink Ribbon event in support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Moda In Pelle, founded in Leeds, proudly announces the launch of its biannual Pink Ribbon event, dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer awareness and support.

Partnering once again with the Pink Ribbon Foundation, this marks the 6th consecutive year of Moda In Pelle's collaborative efforts in the fight against breast cancer. The Pink Ribbon Foundation is renowned for its commitment to funding projects and providing financial assistance to UK charities dedicated to alleviating the needs of those affected by breast cancer. With almost two-thirds of women diagnosed with breast cancer now surviving beyond 20 years, the contributions made by the Pink Ribbon Foundation play a crucial role in advancing research, support, and awareness initiatives. During the Moda Pink Ribbon event running from 9th May to 19th May both online and in-store, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a generous 20% discount on Moda In Pelle products while simultaneously contributing to this vital cause. With 5% of all sales from the event being donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation, every purchase made will directly support breast cancer patients, survivors, and research efforts across the UK. "The Moda Pink Ribbon event is more than just a sale; it's a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer," says Anil Patel, Marketing & Ecommerce Director at Moda In Pelle. "Through our ongoing partnership with the Pink Ribbon Foundation, we are honoured to contribute to their invaluable work, providing vital support to charities both large and small, and ultimately making a tangible impact on the lives of those affected by breast cancer." Lisa Allen, Head of Corporate Partnerships, PR and Events at the Pink Ribbon Foundations adds, “We thank the team at Moda in Pelle for all of their hard work and support over many years and look forward to building on this partnership throughout 2024. Working together has been very well received both by their staff and of course by all of the customers who were kind enough to support the campaign by purchasing new shoes in aid of a good cause, win-win! “We could not have asked for a more friendly and proactive partnership than that with Moda in Pelle and we look forward to continuing the relationship. Their donation, support and kindness is always greatly appreciated.” Moda In Pelle has raised over £100,000 for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, underscoring the incredible generosity and support of its customers. With this year's event poised to be even bigger, Moda In Pelle invites customers old and new to join in celebrating the cause while enjoying exclusive discounts on their favourite footwear styles.