Moonrakers make plans to give traditional tale a new twist in 2025

Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival may look a little different this year! Festival founders Gill Bond and Andy Burton have retired from organising and have passed the baton to a new group of community organisers.

The volunteer-run committee is inviting a new generation to explore different ways to retell the Moonraking legend to launch the 40th birthday celebrations alongside the well-loved lantern procession, with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players. Volunteer dancers and performers are invited to take part this year for the first time, alongside the families creating traditional lanterns made in the Watershed Workshops.

The Moonraking story, dates back to the 19th century and tells of a band of smugglers who hid their illegal bounty under a canal bridge in the village. On the night of a full moon, they took their rakes and went to fish out one of the barrels of rum, but they were caught in the act by the local militia. The smugglers avoided arrest by claiming to be out” Moonraking”, the reflection of the full moon being clearly seen in the water.

The legend of Slawit locals raking the moon from the water was described in print as long ago as the 1920s, in the Colne Valley Almanac of August 1927 and in “Slawit in the Sixties” (the 1860s!), a volume of reminiscences from ‘around 1860’ by schoolmaster and Huddersfield Examiner columnist John Sykes.

The Moon at Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival

Illustrated and described numerous times since then on postcards and pamphlets, it was described in Philip Ahier’s 1942 book, “The Legends and Traditions of Huddersfield and its Districts” with the Excise inspector’s words

“Naa then, what ta dooin?” , to which our hero’s response, “Ah’m nobbut tryin’ t’ rake t’ moon aht o’t cut.”

Satellite Arts took this story as inspiration to begin the Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival, with the help of Slaithwaite Community Association in 1985. It now takes place every two years (in the odd year) and has grown and developed into an exciting celebration of creativity, crafts and storytelling. It gives all involved a welcome lift from winter darkness and a warm celebration of community spirit.

This year organisers of the festival plan on bringing the Moonraking legend to life with a troop of illuminated dancers and a lively group of performers and they are looking for willing recruits. Participants will get a chance to take part in free workshops run by specialist professionals who help people of all abilities to explore their ideas and build skills in the arts.

Keisha Hamilton, who has worked with Northern Ballet and Lawrence Batley Theatre will be running inclusive dance workshops

Choreographer Keisha Hamilton will work with locals in inclusive dance workshops to create a lively troupe of illuminated carnival dancers. Keisha specialises in community dance having worked with Northern Ballet and the Lawrence Batley Theatre and many others.

Physical Theatre specialists Kerfuffle Street Theatre will run a series of workshops for playful people interested in visual comedy and physical performance on an as yet top secret plan for the beginning of the parade!

Moonraking Festival Producer Kath Shackleton said,

“We are so excited to bring the Moonraking Festival back this year and to open up opportunities for new people to get take part. We aim to bring together people of all ages and abilities and encourage creativity, celebration and community.

Moonraking's 40th birthday logo

The free Festival, made possible thanks to National Lottery players and the Heritage Fund, brings cheer to the darkest month of the year and lights up the streets of Slaithwaite. Moonraking is a magical event – please get involved! “

The 2025 Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dark Woods Foundation, Kirklees Third Sector Leaders Creative Steps, University of Manchester, Kirklees Council, Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors, Ryder and Dutton, McNair Shirts, A New Leaf Bookshop, Making Waves and Yes Tuition.

