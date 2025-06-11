More new acts announced at Pocklington Arts Centre

Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires will be performing at the Market Place venue on Friday, November 28.

One of the UK’s most popular poets is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Having started out by sharing his poems online, he now has over half a million followers and a raft of bestselling books.

A spokesperson said: “Teaming up with The Catenary Wires (Amelia Fletcher, Rob Pursey and Ian Button), his much-loved words have been put to Rob’s enchanting melodies and arrangements. Sometimes the words of the poems are sung by Amelia or Rob.

“Sometimes they are spoken by Brian. Sometimes both these things happen at once. The poetry and the music are equal partners, in perfect artistic alignment.

“Whether you’re a long time fan of Brian’s work or you’re experiencing it for the first time, this is guaranteed to be a night to remember.”

Also due to play PAC is Jessica Fostekew, who will be bringing her ‘Iconic Breath’ tour to Pocklington.

The comedian will be at the venue on Friday, March 20 next year.

A spokesperson said: “A monster’s guide to tolerance and temperance. Jess can feel herself becoming an emotional wildebeest right when her world (and the whole world, thanks) demands cool, collected ultra detached saint-like kindness and understanding.

“She goes digging around in her DNA for answers and finds so many beautiful horrors. Witness her effort to become a brand new, mythical, mystical ‘coper’. OR NOT.

“She gets cancelled, she gets touched and she gets a dolphin-based epiphany all in one show. The silliest of comedy for the scariest of days from Edinburgh Best Show Award Nominee.”