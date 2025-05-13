Moscow Drug Club live in Marsden, Sun 25 May

Moscow Drug Club
Moscow Drug Club… named after the song.... are a heady and waggish mix of Jazz French musette Latin Grooves and New Orleans Swing. And they're live in Marsden on 25 May.

Combining their original material with songs by the likes of Jaques Brel, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen & Eartha Kitt, Moscow Drug Club deliver an intoxicating and intimate musical experience you you won’t soon forget!

‘When they play for fun, they go for it full- heartedly, setting the pulse racing and the toes tapping; they deflate pomposity with a twinkle of the eye and when life is difficult, they tell the story exactly as it is’.

— The Jazzman

“Nothing but praise for their performance, absolutely knock out, great musicianship and very entertaining!!”

Ticket link: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/huddersfield

