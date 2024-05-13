Much-loved annual street market promises a feast of fun for all

They say it takes a village - but in this case Austwick Street Market has its own set of Angels.

Pat Spensley, Celia Coultherd and Margaret Hird have between them committed over 80 years to the Street Market cause. Pat is the pie queen, Celia runs the famous scone stall and Margaret has turned her hand to many things over the years.

The Austwick Street Market and Cuckoo Festival started over 45 years ago and is run every year by volunteers in the village to raise money for two main village facilities - the Playing Fields and Parish Hall.

Margaret comments “My late husband Edward was one of the original founders of the Street Market, so I’ve been here from the start. It’s just part of village life and one of those diary dates the whole family doesn’t want to miss. Over the years I’ve helped on the plant stall, scones, ice creams - just about everything!”

Pat commented “We live right on the village green so our front garden is opened up on Street Market day – the pies are guaranteed to sell out every year. I have to save a few back for the family who are up on the hills marshalling the fell race!”

Celia finishes: “Now we have three generations of the family helping with the Street Market, that’s how it is in Austwick, everyone lends a hand to keep our brilliant facilities the way they are.”

Co-chair of the Street Market Committee Mark Stickland reflected “Now I stop to think about volunteers like Pat, Margaret and Celia and so many others, and what they have done to raise money for the village over the years, it’s a really remarkable thing.”

Austwick Street Market, Cuckoo Festival and Fell Race is on Monda, May 27 from 9.30am – 4pm.

Highlights of the day not to be missed will be the Thwaites Dray Horses, Settle & Giggleswick Brass band, classic vehicles, jazz music, Morris Dancers, skittles and local crafts, produce, plants and baking. The ‘spares’ stall and the bric-a-brac stall will offer great opportunities to bargain hunters and lovers of vintage treasures. Younger visitors will enjoy the Baby Cuckoo Trail, games, activities, face painting and a pair of very photogenic alpacas. All children are invited to join the Olympic themed fancy-dress parade, which leaves the village Primary School at 10.45am, led by circus entertainer Professor Robanti and the Brass Band.

The Austwick Amble Fell Race, sponsored by Venturi Homes and Aire Valley Glass, has become a key event in its own right in the running community. The 8 mile adult course takes a stunning route through limestone scenery above the village. Junior races start at 11.20am and the senior race at 1.00pm. Entries are available on the day from 10.15am on the village green.

All funds raised on the day go towards the upkeep of two key village facilities; the Village Hall and the Playing Fields, used by a wide variety of groups and clubs from the WI, to Young Farmers, the school and sports teams.

The Austwick community is very grateful to Tarmac, Goad & Butcher, Settle Coal and all other sponsors and local businesses for their generous support of the Street Market.

Where possible, please arrive by bike, on foot or car share as parking is limited. The main street through the village will be closed between 9am and 4pm on 27th May. There is no through access to/from Helwith Bridge and the B6479.