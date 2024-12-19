Music Legend Tony Christie makes surprise appearance at Sheffield fundraiser

In an unforgettable moment last night, Tony Christie made a surprise appearance at a Sheffield Hospitals Charity fundraiser in the Cathedral, leaving the audience stunned.

The event was hosted by Reverend Kate Bottley who rose to fame on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, presents Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2 and is a regular on BBC Songs of Praise.

Tony is an ambassador for the charity and has backed their campaign to help people in Sheffield live better with dementia. He delivered an impressive performance of his classic songs, including "Avenues and Alleyways," which features in the charity’s Christmas campaign video. He also sang a heartfelt rendition of "Silent Night," along with his signature hit, "(Is This The Way To) Amarillo?" which had the entire audience on their feet.

The performance was especially poignant, as Tony revealed his own dementia diagnosis last year.

Tony surprised the audience at the Sheffield Hospitals Charity festive fundraiser.

Tony Christie said:

“When I received my diagnosis of early onset dementia it was a shock...it’s not something you think will ever happen to you. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to carry on performing and that’s all I’ve ever known. But with a few adjustments, like an onstage monitor with the lyrics to my songs, I’m still singing as good as I ever did.

Music is such a powerful trigger for improving symptoms associated with dementia. Music is in my soul, and it still gives me happiness on the darkest of days.

I’m so grateful for the care my family and I have received from our NHS over the years and that’s why I’m such a proud ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.”

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:

“For many of us, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and yet, it can be the most challenging time for people living with dementia and their loved ones.

At Sheffield Hospitals Charity we are committed to helping people live better with dementia. From providing specialist training and improving in-hospital experiences to helping people in our communities stay independent for longer.