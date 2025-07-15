Artist Robert E Fuller with one of his tawny owl paintings.

Adorable paintings and films featuring baby animals and birds will go on display in Thixendale this month.

The new exhibition by TV wildlife artist and filmmaker Robert E Fuller celebrates new life and includes cameras broadcasting live from a swallow and barn owl nest – and visitors even get the chance to name a baby barn owl.

The showcase runs from Friday, July 18 until Sunday, September 7.

A live streaming image of a barn owl.

Mr Fuller, whose nature documentaries regularly feature on BBC’s The One Show, draws on a lifetime of watching wildlife for this new event.

Among the paintings on show are portraits of playful fox cubs, and art prints featuring vulnerable young hares, inquisitive badgers, and tiny swallow chicks.

The collection follows intensive studies into the trials experienced by wildlife as they raise their young and includes breathtaking documentaries capturing both the exuberance and vulnerability of young life in the wild.

“I’ve devoted a lifetime to watching wildlife close to my home in Thixendale and I’ve always been enthralled by the process,” said Mr Fuller. “From the moment birds lay their eggs to the chicks' first, shaky flights, the journey to adulthood and independence is full of magic."

The artist will also be livestreaming nest cameras directly from animal nests so that visitors can enjoy a glimpse into the real-life animals that inspire his artwork.

Among expected live events is the chance to watch swallows hatching from their eggs and a barn owl pair caring for its only chick that visitors will also be invited to name.