National art showcase comes to Ilkley Manor House

Ilkley Art Open 2025 builds on the success of the 2023 Open and showcases an extraordinary variety of mediums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artists have interpreted and expressed connection in a variety of ways. Visitors can admire oils painted onto board, canvas, and even cotton; works in acrylic, graphite, pastel, and charcoal; watercolours and inks. Mixed media pieces incorporate collage, vintage paper, and even natural materials like dirt and grass!

For textile enthusiasts, there is plenty to enjoy - hand embroidery on vintage linen, upcycled wool blankets, and stitched photographic prints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sculptural works bring dimensionality and physical presence to the upstairs galleries, with pieces in bronze, slate, ceramic, reclaimed wood, and steel wire.

A Quiet Cloak, acrylic inks and woodblock print on paper by Cherryl Brunel

And for anyone who enjoyed our printing workshops and Ilkley’s first photography festival, there is much to delight: etchings, screen prints, archival pigment prints, cyanotypes, and photographs presented in unique formats.

The exhibition will feature both emerging and established artists whose work encapsulates the human experience: our relationships to place, memory, and each other. Full artist details and additional information will be announced soon via the Ilkley Manor House website and our social media channels.

Come and explore connection through art, discover new perspectives, and enjoy a weekend of creativity in the heart of Ilkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilkley Manor House is located in Castle Yard, Ilkley, LS29 9DT. Entry to the House and exhibition is free, and no booking is required. The exhibition runs on weekends from Saturday 6 September to Sunday 12 October 2025, 11am to 4pm. Please note the exhibition is displayed in our upstairs galleries, accessible via a staircase of 18 steps.