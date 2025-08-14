National art showcase comes to Ilkley Manor House
The artists have interpreted and expressed connection in a variety of ways. Visitors can admire oils painted onto board, canvas, and even cotton; works in acrylic, graphite, pastel, and charcoal; watercolours and inks. Mixed media pieces incorporate collage, vintage paper, and even natural materials like dirt and grass!
For textile enthusiasts, there is plenty to enjoy - hand embroidery on vintage linen, upcycled wool blankets, and stitched photographic prints.
Sculptural works bring dimensionality and physical presence to the upstairs galleries, with pieces in bronze, slate, ceramic, reclaimed wood, and steel wire.
And for anyone who enjoyed our printing workshops and Ilkley’s first photography festival, there is much to delight: etchings, screen prints, archival pigment prints, cyanotypes, and photographs presented in unique formats.
The exhibition will feature both emerging and established artists whose work encapsulates the human experience: our relationships to place, memory, and each other. Full artist details and additional information will be announced soon via the Ilkley Manor House website and our social media channels.
Come and explore connection through art, discover new perspectives, and enjoy a weekend of creativity in the heart of Ilkley.
Ilkley Manor House is located in Castle Yard, Ilkley, LS29 9DT. Entry to the House and exhibition is free, and no booking is required. The exhibition runs on weekends from Saturday 6 September to Sunday 12 October 2025, 11am to 4pm. Please note the exhibition is displayed in our upstairs galleries, accessible via a staircase of 18 steps.
For information about all upcoming events, visit ilkleymanorhouse.org or follow us on social media.