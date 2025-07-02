National Coal Mining Museum for England to work in partnership with Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE on groundbreaking new project

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is proud to announce that it will be working in partnership with acclaimed artist, Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE, after he secured almost £145,000 in funding from Arts Council England to embark on an ambitious year-long national project.

This landmark project will see Jason create a permanent, interactive tapestry inspired by the museum’s historic collection of coal mining union banners. Deeply personal to the artist, these banners evoke vivid memories of his childhood visits to the Wakefield Miners’ Gala in Thornes Park during the 1970s, making the project even more poignant.

The tapestry, which will be on display from early 2026, will be produced in partnership with the prestigious Flanders Tapestry in Belgium. An internationally renowned historical medieval weaver used by Grayson Perry and Damian Hirst, marking one of Jason’s largest commissions outside of London, and the first time he has created tapestries. It will be the first of its kind for a museum in the North of England—combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital technology to create a fully interactive experience brought to life through, film, animation, and audio.

In addition to the tapestry, Jason will develop two monumental 20-foot inflatable sculptures featuring interactive LED lighting, as well as immersive animations and film content in collaboration with Hot Knife Digital Media. All the work will be exhibited in the museum’s gallery spaces alongside its outstanding mining collections, creating a striking contrast between industrial heritage and contemporary art.

Crucially, the project will engage local and national communities, including disability groups and former mining families. Three artists in residencies for disabled artists will be offered across the country.

Through a series of community workshops, Jason will gather heartfelt stories from coalfield communities, stories of resilience, pride, and working-class grit and humour, that will be brought to life in the most incredible way.

Elements of the project, including three replicas of the tapestry will be toured around the UK with partner organisations, making them instrumental in telling the important history of coal mining and how it shaped the world.

This project is a bold celebration of working-class voices, told in vibrant, innovative, and inclusive ways. It represents a series of exciting firsts for both Jason Wilsher-Mills and the National Coal Mining Museum and promises to leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE said: “I am so pleased and proud to announce that Arts Council England are funding my new commission and touring exhibition, which will be centred around and in partnership with the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

My dad was a coal miner, my granddad was a coal miner, and that coal dust is in my DNA. I grew up with stories of life underground, so it is a pleasure to bring some of those stories to life through ‘Jason & the Underground Mining Adventure’ which will see me create ambitious new work, with international creative partners.

I will design and make my first tapestry, which will then be exhibited at the museum, as well as touring to other prestigious venues around the country.

I will also be working with Hot Knife Digital Media to create an interactive animated film experience, which will tell the stories of the mining communities, along with new sculptures. This project will see me being able to fund commissions for disabled artists from these areas also, which is absolutely wonderful.”

Lynn Dunning, CEO, National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “What an honour it is for the National Coal Mining Museum to be working with an artist of Jason’s calibre. His art is engaging, inspirational and totally dynamic. Telling the stories of people and communities in a way that leaves a lasting impression. The history of coal is deeply embedded in towns and cities across the UK, and it is important that we reach out and give people a platform to share their precious memories. Never before, will the history of coal be told in such a way, and we are incredibly grateful to Art Council England and to Jason for giving us this important opportunity.”

For more information about the National Coal Mining Museum for England visit www.ncm.org.uk

For more information about Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE visit www.jwmartist.co.uk