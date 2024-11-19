NatWest Champions Leeds-based Entrepreneurs for Global Entrepreneurship Week

In celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, NatWest is running a series of events to help local entrepreneurs in Leeds to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to provide support to founders at all stages of their business journey, NatWest is opening the doors of its Accelerator Hub in Leeds, as well as other locations across the UK, giving a taste of its specialist programme.

From group coaching to social events and exclusive pitch clubs, the NatWest Accelerator programme supports and inspires entrepreneurial talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from November 18 to 24, Global Entrepreneurship Week is an annual week-long celebration empowering entrepreneurs to drive economic growth through bright ideas and big ambitions. As the UK’s biggest bank for business, NatWest is supporting Global Entrepreneurship Week with an event series to help business leaders at various stages in their business development.

These events will cover topics such as attracting investment and connecting with customers as well as providing advice on navigating the complexities of scaling a business.

The NatWest Accelerator supports and empowers entrepreneurs across Leeds to scale their businesses to the next level, through one-to-one coaching, a programme of thought leadership and events, access to a network of like-minded peers and full-time use of a modern co-working space.

One business in Leeds that has benefitted from the support of the Accelerator Hub is, Mood Films, a video production company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mood Films is an independent production company based in Leeds, specialising in a range of video production services.

Louis Jones, Co-Founder of Mood Films said, "I joined the Accelerator program after it was recommended to me by a fellow video production company founder from the Manchester hub – I’m so glad I did! I’m already seeing the impact on my business and the support we have received has meant we’ve really been able to move things forward and get guidance on next steps for growth. The 1-2-1 business coaching has been a game-changer, providing support on the direction to take the business.”

Upcoming Events at the Leeds NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub

Wednesday 20th November: Leeds Accelerator Doors Open Day, an event for any entrepreneurs to experience the Accelerator Community, with the Leeds Hub hosting Group Coaching, Pitch Club and Hotdesking as part of the day.

Leeds Accelerator Doors Open Day, an event for any entrepreneurs to experience the Accelerator Community, with the Leeds Hub hosting Group Coaching, Pitch Club and Hotdesking as part of the day. Thursday 21st November: Turning Accessibility Challenges into Business Opportunities, an inspiring event that celebrates resilience and innovation within the neurodiverse community. Hear powerful insights from our Accelerator businesses, Leeds-based law firm Thrive Law and the NatWest team, including Darren Pirie, Head of the NatWest Group Accelerator. Learn how making your business more accessible can drive growth, foster creativity, and reach a wider audience.These events offer a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights, network with peers, and receive expert advice.

Amirah Darr, Accelerator Community Manager at NatWest said: “We work year-round to support businesses across Leeds at our Accelerator Hub and want to inspire more entrepreneurs to get involved this Global Entrepreneurship Week. “Entrepreneurs such as Louis at Mood Films are a prime example of innovative founders doing something special and are the type of talent this celebration looks to spotlight. We’d encourage any founders looking to grow their business to come along to one of our events this Global Entrepreneurship Week to meet like-minded individuals, network, learn, and be inspired.” Entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses are encouraged to register their interest for the March cohort of NatWest's Accelerator here - https://www.natwest.com/business/business-services/entrepreneur-accelerator.html

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to sign up to the events, you can visit here:

Leeds Accelerator Doors Open Day - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/accelerator-open-day-tickets-1074396572069?aff=oddtdtcreator