NatWest’s Leeds Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub Champions Female Founders this International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day NatWest is running a symbolic events to help female entrepreneurs in Leeds thrive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This International Women’s Day, NatWest are inspiring female leaders to dream big and pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions with a host of events across its UK-wide Entrepreneur Accelerator network.

NatWest Accelerator Hubs across the country will be hosting a series of events aimed at celebrating female entrepreneurs and promoting a sense of community with workshops, expert panel talks and an opportunity to connect with like-minded women. NatWest’s Leeds Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub will host Rooted In Action, an immersive International Women’s Day event designed to spark reflection, connection and action.

Upcoming events at the Leeds Hub:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lois Kirtlan, founder of Hetty & Betty

Rooted In Action: Thursday 13 March, 12pm-2pm, free to attend and open to the public

Rooted In Action is an interactive workshop, where entrepreneurs are invited to plant herbs and flowers in symbolism of both personal and professional growth. The event will provide opportunity for thought-provoking discussion on entrepreneurship, financial independence, leadership and networking.

The Leeds Hub’s dedication to championing female business talent is illustrated by the success of Hetty & Betty, an award-winning restaurant and wedding venue.

Lois Kirtlan, founder of Hetty & Betty said: “As a small business owner, the Accelerator community’s support has been invaluable in opening my eyes to the full potential of Hetty & Betty. The Accelerator Hub provides a real sense of community and a safe space for growth, I’ve been able to really grow my skill set as an entrepreneur through access to resources such as workshops, events and insights.

“The support from others within the community as well as coaches really provides the perfect network for success, from sharing new ideas to support with business plan development, I would encourage anyone looking to scale to join the programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amirah Darr, Accelerator Community Manager, at NatWest said: “This International Women’s day, like every day, we are really advocating for female founders in Leeds. The Leeds Hub provides a great space for entrepreneurs to access a peer-to-peer network as well as one-to-one specialist coaching that ultimately enables both entrepreneurs and their businesses to thrive.”

“We’d encourage founders looking to learn more about accelerating business growth to attend the Rooted In Action event, as it is set to be a day of both connection and inspiration.”

As a longstanding advocate for female founders, NatWest’s team of expert advisors understand the nuanced challenges women in business face. The Leeds Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub is dedicated to providing entrepreneurs with support to level up their business ambitions, regardless of the size or type of business, entrepreneurs on the programme can access a range of tools, insights and support to bolster their business growth.