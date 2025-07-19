Neighbours legend Alan Fletcher to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre

On September 19, Pocklington Arts Centre will welcome Ramsay Street icon Alan Fletcher for an evening of unforgettable music.

Best known to millions as Dr Karl Kennedy in the long-running Australian soap Neighbours, Alan Fletcher has also carved out a successful career as a musician. From his early days as frontman of rock band Waiting Room to his more recent work as an Americana and alt-country singer-songwriter, Alan has built a loyal following both in Australia and the UK.

In 2024, Alan and his five-piece band toured the UK with his album The Point, playing to packed houses across 22 sold-out shows. Now, they’re back in 2025 with a brand-new tour, this time performing tracks from his latest album, Back to School.

Fletcher’s charming songs are a blend of humour (For the Love of Lager, How Good is Bed) and poignant reflections on love and life and everything in between (Hey You, The Point, Back to School), ensuring there is something to get every member of the audience’s toes tapping in appreciation.

Speaking of his performance on stage, Laura Cooney of Entertainment Focus praised Fletcher’s “fantastic vocal quality” and “solid guitar playing,” noting that “he’s going to appeal to music fans far beyond just those who remember him from Neighbours.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Alan Fletcher live on stage and meet a TV legend up close and personal.