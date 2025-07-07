Neonatal nurse organising inaugural summer party to help support families of Bradford’s tiniest patients

A senior sister who cares for premature and sick babies in Bradford Royal Infirmary’s neonatal unit is arranging a spectacular summer party to raise funds to help the hospital’s tiniest patients and their families.

Andrea Firth, who has worked as a specialist nurse on the unit for more than 27 years, alongside a team of dedicated volunteers, is arranging the inaugural Hello Summer Party in aid of Bradford Hospital Charity’s BIG Neonatal Appeal, which aims to transform the care experience for families with seriously ill babies on the unit.

The celebration is set to take place on Thursday 17th July from 6pm to 10pm at the beautiful Headley Venue & Golf Club in Thornton. Party guests will have the chance to enjoy a balmy summer evening in style, with a delicious Indian buffet to indulge in provided by My Lahore along with fun, tasty picnic boxes for young party goers.

There will also be live music to dance the night away to, a fun-filled mini disco, entertainment to suit all ages and an extravagant raffle with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Headley Venue & Golf Club in Thornton

Speaking about the special evening, Andrea said: “Working on the neonatal unit, I see first hand how important it is for families to be close to their babies during such a vulnerable time. That’s why the BIG Neonatal Appeal means so much to us - it’s about giving families the space, comfort and support they need when their world has been turned upside down. Organising the Hello Summer Party is my way of giving back, and I’m so excited to bring people together for a fantastic evening that will help make a real difference to the families we care for every day.”

All funds raised at the party will go directly to the BIG Neonatal Appeal, which aims to provide better accommodation and facilities on the neonatal unit, allowing families to stay close to their newborns during the most critical time in their lives.

Plans for the refurbishment and expansion of the unit include adding additional en-suite bedrooms, refurbishing living spaces and updating the unit’s kitchen to accommodate parents and siblings, allowing families to support each other.

What’s more, a tranquil garden area where families can reflect and relax will be created, along with an indoor play area for siblings.

Kelly Townsend, Community & Events Fundraiser at Bradford Hospitals Charity, commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to the organisers of the Hello Summer Party for choosing to support our BIG Neonatal Appeal. Events like this not only raise vital funds, but also shine a light on the experiences of families with babies in neonatal care. Every penny raised will help us create a more welcoming and supportive environment on the unit. We’re so thankful for the community’s involvement and can’t wait to see everyone coming together for such a special evening.”