New Horror Film Festival Launches in East Yorkshire

Published 12th May 2025, 07:08 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:24 BST
A brand-new celebration of independent horror cinema is coming to East Yorkshire this May. The Glowflare Horror Film Festival, founded by filmmaker Daniel Smales, will debut at Parkway Cinema in Beverley on 17–18 May 2025.

The festival has released its official trailer, offering a first look at a bold new platform for horror filmmakers and fans alike. Glowflare aims to spotlight fresh, innovative storytelling across 12 horror sub-genres, including psychological, supernatural, sci-fi, slasher, and extreme gore.

Featuring films from the UK, Estonia, Denmark, Austria, and the US, the programme includes Q&As with directors and cast, short and feature-length screenings, and a full weekend dedicated to horror in all its forms.

Feature Films Include:

All This Time – Vampire thriller (UK)

Chainsaws Were Singing – Surreal comedy slasher (Estonia)

The Reign of Queen Ginnarra – Cosmic dark fantasy (UK)

How to Kill Monsters – Practical FX creature comedy (UK)

Blood on the Bleachers – Gore slasher (US)

The Cellar - Phycological (UK)

How to Kill Monster - Comedy gore (UK)

Tickets: beverley.parkwaycinemas.co.uk/glowflare-horror-film-festival

Full Details: www.glowflarehorrorfestival.com

Follow: @GFHorrorFestUK on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube & LinkedIn

Still from "The Cellar". Directed by Jamie Langlands

Still from "The Cellar". Directed by Jamie Langlands Photo: Submitted

Still from "The Reign of Queen Ginnarra". Directed by Lawrie Brewster

Still from "The Reign of Queen Ginnarra". Directed by Lawrie Brewster Photo: Submitted

Still from "All This Time". Directed by Rob Worsey

Still from "All This Time". Directed by Rob Worsey Photo: Submitted

Glowflare Horror Festival

Glowflare Horror Festival Photo: Submitted

