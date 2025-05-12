New Horror Film Festival Launches in East Yorkshire

The festival has released its official trailer, offering a first look at a bold new platform for horror filmmakers and fans alike. Glowflare aims to spotlight fresh, innovative storytelling across 12 horror sub-genres, including psychological, supernatural, sci-fi, slasher, and extreme gore.
Featuring films from the UK, Estonia, Denmark, Austria, and the US, the programme includes Q&As with directors and cast, short and feature-length screenings, and a full weekend dedicated to horror in all its forms.
Feature Films Include:
All This Time – Vampire thriller (UK)
Chainsaws Were Singing – Surreal comedy slasher (Estonia)
The Reign of Queen Ginnarra – Cosmic dark fantasy (UK)
How to Kill Monsters – Practical FX creature comedy (UK)
Blood on the Bleachers – Gore slasher (US)
The Cellar - Phycological (UK)
Full Details: www.glowflarehorrorfestival.com
