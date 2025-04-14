New interactive shooting bar opens in Leeds city centre

A new shooting simulation venue has opened in Leeds city centre, promising to bring something fresh to the city’s nightlife.

Point Blank Shooting, which already has popular sites in Manchester and Newcastle, has launched its latest venue on Cloth Hall Street. The concept mixes competitive shooting games with food, drink and live sport – and it’s already proving a hit in other northern cities.

Visitors can step into one of five high-tech shooting ranges and take on a variety of skill-based challenges using replica guns that look and feel like the real thing. The system includes more than 200 scenarios and is used by professionals thanks to its pin-point accuracy.

Stella Greathead, Group Head of Sales at Point Blank, said, "Leeds has a brilliant social scene, and we felt it was the perfect place for our next venue. We’re not your typical bar – it’s competitive, it’s social, and it’s a bit different. Whether you're out with mates, on a date, or looking for a team night out, we’ve got something for everyone."

One of the booths at Point Blank Leeds

The venue also features a large bar and outdoor terrace, with a menu of American-inspired food and a wide range of drinks. Sport is a big focus too, with all major fixtures shown across the venue, including on a huge 132-inch screen that switches from game mode to match day coverage.

Point Blank is open seven days a week and offers special sessions during school holidays for under-18s, along with bottomless brunches, stag and hen packages, and corporate events.