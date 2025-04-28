New Korean Beauty and Street Food experience opens at Trinity Leeds

Trinity Leeds has welcomed two new Korean brands - from skincare sensations to street food favourites – bringing fresh energy to the centre.

With Korean and Japanese skincare continuing to lead the beauty scene, Saku Superstore has launched a new pop-up at Trinity Leeds today (24th April). Located near Pandora, the kiosk will be available until Wednesday 18th June, offering the best K-beauty brands across Asia – featuring everything from cleansers and moisturisers to toners and serums. Expert beauty consultants will also be on hand to offer personalised skincare advice and product recommendations.

Following the success of its previous pop-up, Korean street food favourite Clapping Seoul now has a permanent home within Trinity Kitchen. From legendary cheese filled corn dogs and loaded fries to crispy, saucy Korean fried chicken and rice bowls, visitors can now tuck into the bold, authentic flavours of Korea right in the heart of Leeds.

In addition to the new brand arrivals, Damaged Society has unveiled its new store on the ground floor of the centre. Showcasing a refreshed interior look and feel, the independent fashion label offers a curated mix of streetwear brands including Vans, Dr Martens and Fearless Illustration, as well as their own collection of streetwear clothing, alongside band merch and unique accessories.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “As a leading retail destination in Leeds, we’re constantly evolving to bring fresh, exciting experiences for our visitors - and the arrival of two Korean brands, Saku Superstore and Clapping Seoul, adds a dynamic new layer to our centre.