New lambing experiences at Humble Bee Farm 2025

Humble Bee Farm will open its doors to the public on Sundays and selected Wednesdays in March and April 2025 for their new Lambing Experience events.

The award-winning location near Flixton is a working farm offering glamping, camping and holiday cottages and will host the events on Sundays: 9th, 16th and 23rd and 30th March and 6th April.

Times are two time slots available: 11am to 12.30pm or 1pm to 2.30pm.

There is also one session on Wednesday 19th and Wednesday 26th March, at 11am to 12.30pm, suitable for pre-schoolers, SEN pupils or those who prefer a quieter session.

Humble Bee Farm

Pre-booking is essential for all dates, subject to availability. Tickets prices are £8.95 per person, under 2s are free, sorry no dogs.

Owner-manager Julia Warter said: “New for 2025 are our Maternity and Nursery Wards, new photo opportunities and our one way walk system, making it easier to explore the site.

“Farmer Percy will be in the hot seat providing a Q&A session and explaining why lambing is so important to the farming community.

“Lambing is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee. Visitors who have booked their tickets can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs, Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guinea pigs.”

Humble Bee Farm

Julia concluded: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm for this rare opportunity to learn about a key time in the farming year.”