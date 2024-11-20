New look sports bar with Sheffield's largest indoor screen

BOX Sheffield, the latest venue from the vibrant sports bar brand BOX, is set to open its doors in Sheffield city centre on Barker’s Pool this November 23rd, welcoming guests just in time for the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the city’s transformative Heart of the City development, BOX Sheffield is more than just another bar. The venue represents a £2.7 million investment that has not only brought a unique sports and entertainment experience to the city but also created 55 new jobs.

Part of the Arc Inspirations family, the team behind Sheffield's popular Manahatta bar just across the street, BOX adds a thrilling new option for locals and sports fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set across two dynamic floors in the freshly renovated Gaumont building, BOX Sheffield is designed with sports lovers in mind, offering an unbeatable atmosphere for every big game. Every table and seat has been positioned to provide an unrestricted view of one of the 30 HD TV screens or Sheffield’s largest indoor screen, all centered around a raised stadium-style seating area. This unique tiered setup gives a panoramic view of the entire bar, ensuring fans enjoy the best possible experience while catching every moment of live action from football and boxing to NFL and Formula 1.

A centrally located one-meter glitterball adds a party-ready vibe to the venue

BOX Sheffield isn’t just about sports; it also caters to those seeking lively nights out and unforgettable celebrations. A centrally located one-meter glitterball adds a party-ready vibe to the venue, while three private rooms—Roots, Arctic, and Steel—offer exclusive spaces for karaoke, corporate events, or private gatherings. With bold neon signage and shimmering decor, BOX creates an atmosphere perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a casual meet-up or a full-scale celebration.

Get ready to rock the stage with the electrifying Bandeoke, where you become the star alongside a live band—a thrilling tribute to Sheffield’s legendary music scene. Plus, Saturdays at BOX will spotlight the city’s talent with locally sourced bands joining the entertainment lineup.

For craft beer enthusiasts, BOX Sheffield is collaborating with local craft pioneers Thornbridge Brewery and Kelham Island Brewery, alongside a curated selection of some of the best canned brews in the North, celebrating the region’s brewing heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO at ARC Inspirations, commented on the opening: “We’re thrilled to open BOX in Sheffield alongside Manahatta, especially with the city’s Heart of the City transformation underway. Sheffield is famous for its passionate sports culture, making it the perfect fit for BOX. We’re excited to see locals creating unforgettable memories here.”

BOX Sheffield is collaborating with local craft pioneers Thornbridge Brewery and Kelham Island Brewery

Opening just ahead of the festive season, BOX Sheffield will feature seasonal menus and special offerings, making it an ideal spot for holiday gatherings, early evening cocktails, or a big night out.

BOX Sheffield opens its doors on November 23rd and promises to be the city’s go-to venue for both sports fans and partygoers. Don’t miss out—plan your visit now!