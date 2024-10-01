New play set to spark vaccine and colonisation discussion amongst West Yorkshire school students

The world premiere schools tour of a play that tells the story behind the introduction of the smallpox vaccine to Southern India will visit Leeds and Bradford schools this October

This autumn, the acclaimed theatre company Theatre of Debate is set to to bring the world premiere production of award-winning actress and writer Sudha Bhuchar’s A Picture of Health to schools in Bradford and Leeds

Set in Mysore, Southern India, in 1805, the play tells the fascinating story of Princess Devajammani. This is the story of how the newly wed bride of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, anointed ruler of the Indian kingdom, was recruited to publicise and promote the smallpox vaccine and how her unwitting role was captured in a painting commissioned by the East India Company. Their aim - to encourage participation in the vaccination programme.

A Picture of Health is inspired by Irish painter Thomas Hickey’s portrait, The Three Queens of Mysore, dubbed “one of the most important scientific paintings in the history of medicine in India.”. This is a tale of politics, power, and persuasion by the East India Company to introduce the world’s first ever vaccine, discovered by Edward Jenner, to India, their biggest colonial enterprise.

The Three Queens Of Mysore

Designed for young adult audiences, the play explores the themes of vaccination, variolation, colonisation, decolonisation, vaccine hesitancy and the compelling role of the women in the Royal family in early 19th century, Southern India. It will visit Dixons 6th Form Academy – Bradford on Monday 7 October, Dixons Allerton Rhodesway, Bradford on Wednesday 9 October, Dixons Trinity 2 on Thursday 10 October and John Smeaton Academy, Leeds on Friday 9 October. In true Theatre of Debate tradition, every performance is followed by a facilitated debate

The cast comprises John McAndrew as Thomas Hickey/ Mark Wilks/ Harry, Rea Malhotra Mukhtyar as Rajamata Lakshmammani / Arjun’s mother, Nim Gill as Younger Queen Devajammani (YQ) / Devika and Adrian Paul Jeyasingham as Arjun/ Purnaiya. The director is Nigel Townsend, design is by Rachana Jadhav and original music is composed by Tate Hingorani-Short.

A Picture of Health was made possible by the generosity if actor Peter Stenson (1934 to 2020) who left a £150,000 bequest to enable the commissioning of the play and to fund a national tour aimed at young people.

