New play set to spark vaccine and colonisation discussion amongst West Yorkshire school students
This autumn, the acclaimed theatre company Theatre of Debate is set to to bring the world premiere production of award-winning actress and writer Sudha Bhuchar’s A Picture of Health to schools in Bradford and Leeds
Set in Mysore, Southern India, in 1805, the play tells the fascinating story of Princess Devajammani. This is the story of how the newly wed bride of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, anointed ruler of the Indian kingdom, was recruited to publicise and promote the smallpox vaccine and how her unwitting role was captured in a painting commissioned by the East India Company. Their aim - to encourage participation in the vaccination programme.
A Picture of Health is inspired by Irish painter Thomas Hickey’s portrait, The Three Queens of Mysore, dubbed “one of the most important scientific paintings in the history of medicine in India.”. This is a tale of politics, power, and persuasion by the East India Company to introduce the world’s first ever vaccine, discovered by Edward Jenner, to India, their biggest colonial enterprise.
Designed for young adult audiences, the play explores the themes of vaccination, variolation, colonisation, decolonisation, vaccine hesitancy and the compelling role of the women in the Royal family in early 19th century, Southern India. It will visit Dixons 6th Form Academy – Bradford on Monday 7 October, Dixons Allerton Rhodesway, Bradford on Wednesday 9 October, Dixons Trinity 2 on Thursday 10 October and John Smeaton Academy, Leeds on Friday 9 October. In true Theatre of Debate tradition, every performance is followed by a facilitated debate
The cast comprises John McAndrew as Thomas Hickey/ Mark Wilks/ Harry, Rea Malhotra Mukhtyar as Rajamata Lakshmammani / Arjun’s mother, Nim Gill as Younger Queen Devajammani (YQ) / Devika and Adrian Paul Jeyasingham as Arjun/ Purnaiya. The director is Nigel Townsend, design is by Rachana Jadhav and original music is composed by Tate Hingorani-Short.
A Picture of Health was made possible by the generosity if actor Peter Stenson (1934 to 2020) who left a £150,000 bequest to enable the commissioning of the play and to fund a national tour aimed at young people.
Sudha Bhuchar says:
I have been as fascinated by uncovering the story behind this painting, as by the painter Thomas Hickey, who petitioned to be appointed the ‘official Historical and Portrait painter to the East India company’. His ambition was to travel the country and capture ordinary people of all faiths as well as his official commissions. He wanted to ‘illustrate and adorn with laurels from the British annals, this page of Indian history’. His paintings that survive are the lucrative commissions and in weaving in ordinary, everyday lives into my play, I imagined what else he would have sketched and committed to art. I was also blown away by the story of how Jenner’s smallpox vaccine travelled around the globe and the role of children in ensuring a chain of supply. The weaving or Science and art is challenging and the parallels to our contemporary world is stark as illustrated by the image of this painting going viral online in India in 2020. The young Queen Devajammani has been taken into people’s hearts. I hope the characters and situations I invented will animate her story and provoke much debate.
