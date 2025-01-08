New Year brings exciting new addition to Dewsbury town centre

Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is bringing a brand-new era of entertainment to Dewsbury. Opening its doors on February 7, Tenpin Dewsbury will offer a one-stop shop for indoor entertainment designed for people of all ages and interests.

Visitors to the brand-new Tenpin venue at the Dewsbury Retail Park on Railway Street will be able to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities at a new state-of-the-art entertainment centre. Offering not only 24 bowling lanes, but also two private karaoke rooms, three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, a 4D laser tag arena, and a range of arcade games and pool tables.

A new vibrant cocktail bar will provide a range of food and drink choices and has been designed as the perfect spot to meet up with friends, family and colleagues. Sports-enthusiasts will be able to keep up with a wide range of live matches, with TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports around the clock.

Alongside this, the new exciting entertainment centre will bring significant investment in the local community through the creation of 45 new jobs.

Get friends and family together to try the all-new 4D laser tag arena at Tenpin Dewsbury.

Terryn Nixon, General Manager at Tenpin Dewsbury, said: “We are excited to share that we will soon be opening up the doors to our new Dewsbury venue and we can’t wait for guests to experience the fantastic games and entertainment on offer here.

“This venue has been a part of the local community over the years, having been home to the former bingo hall which had to close its doors last year. Now, we are pleased to be able to breathe new life into the building and provide local residents of all ages with a range of new and fun and exciting activities to enjoy.”

A number of party packages will also be available for those celebrating something special.