Nicola Mills - An afternoon of songs from popular opera and the shows in Marsden
Nicola Mills has turned opera on its head in this truly unique story of how Opera For The People was born.
Join Nicola Mills at the North of England Centre for Music and Arts in Marsden for an afternoon of popular opera and the shows.
Nicola will amaze you with her voice and stories of singing in some of Europe's finest opera houses to taking opera to the streets.
Choose your favourite songs from The Song Menu, full of a wide range of popular opera, classical songs and songs from musicals. It's an afternoon not to be missed!