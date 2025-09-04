Nine Below Zero announce '45 Years Of Live At The Marquee' November 2025 Parish Huddersfield Show

By Glenn Sargeant
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Nine Below Zero (Supplied By AGMP)placeholder image
Nine Below Zero (Supplied By AGMP)
Nine Below Zero are celebrating the release of ’45 Years Of Live At The Marquee’ with an eleven-date headline UK Tour in 2025/2026.

One of the greatest British RnB bands Nine Below are very excited to announce their ’45 Years Of Live At The Marquee’ 2025/2026 UK Tour.

Most Popular

On July 16th 1980, Nine Below Zero release ‘LIVE AT THE MARQUEE’, their debut album. Derek Green, head of A&M Records says he has booked the Hammersmith Odeon for a headline gig in three months’ time. They sell the venue out with special guest Alexis Korner and the support act was Jools Holland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘45 Years of Live At The Marquee’ tour will stop on Thursday, 27th November, 2025 at Parish Huddersfield.

Nine Below Zero Parish Huddersfield Official Poster (Supplied By AGMP)placeholder image
Nine Below Zero Parish Huddersfield Official Poster (Supplied By AGMP)

Speaking about the tour, Dennis Greaves enthused: “Can’t believe its 45 years since we recorded our debut album at the famous Marquee club in Wardour Street. To celebrate we’re doing a bunch of live gigs to celebrate the landmark, can’t wait!”

Nine Below Zero are:

Sonny Greaves (Drums/Vocals)

Anthony Harty (Bass Guitar/Vocals)

Mark Feltham (Harmonica/Vocals)

Dennis Greaves (Guitar/Vocals)

The ‘45 Years of Live At The Marquee’ 2025/2026 UK tour will visit the following venue:

Date: Thursday, 27th November 2025

Venue: Parish, The Old Courthouse, Huddersfield HD1 2SP

Ticket Link: https://parishevents.seetickets.com/event/nine-below-zero-acoustic/parish/3086977

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice