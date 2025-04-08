Nine Below Zero announce acoustic duo
The Acoustic Duo Tour begins on Tuesday April 15 as special guests to iconic Irish vocalist Mary Coughlan at Union Chapel in London.
They will then take their headline show on Thursday June 5 at the intimate Parish Huddersfield for an evening of stories and music.
Speaking about the 2025 Acoustic Duo dates, Dennis Greaves enthused “These intimate DENMARK shows really highlight the virtuosity of Mark and proves why he is considered one
of the best Harmonica players in the world. We also get to show where and why we formed a blues band in the middle of the Punk scene back in the 70’s and we get to make a trip together with the audience, through the history of black culture and the legacy of Blues Music and the influence it’s had on world music. "
Tickets are on sale and available now direct from the venue:
The 2025 Acoustic Duo UK Tour will visit the following location:
Thursday June 5 – Nine Below Zero (Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham Acoustic Duo) Headline Date
Venue Address: The Old Courthouse, Huddersfield HD1 2SP
Ticket Link: Parish Events - Nine Below Zero - Acoustic Tickets | Thursday, 05 Jun 2025 at 8pm
Venue Website: Parish Huddersfield, Live Music, Food & Good Times!