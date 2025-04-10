North Yorkshire Water Park launches outdoor laser tag experience

New Laser Tag experience available from April 11 with high-energy games, live leaderboard, and action-packed extras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Water Park is turning up the thrill factor this Easter with the launch of its brand-new Laser Tag experience, just in time for the school holidays. Officially opening on April 11, the all-new attraction promises yet another adrenaline-packed experience within Adventure Wood.

The Laser Tag sessions will run for one hour and include four to five rounds of exciting team-based gameplay. Designed for groups of six or more, each game comes with a live leaderboard, allowing players to track their scores in real time and ramp up the competition. To elevate the thrill, participants will also have access to fun tactical extras such as hand grenades, making each match even more intense and interactive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for birthdays, stag and hen dos, or just an action-packed day out with friends, the new Laser Tag experience also lends itself brilliantly to corporate team building. Set outside in the Park’s Adventure Wood, this game is fully immersive and encourages teamwork, strategy, and a healthy dose of adrenaline.

Laser Tag opens at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Pricing for the sessions varies by group size. For groups of ten to twenty players, the cost is £15 per person. Groups of eight players can book for £17.50 per person, and the minimum group size of six is priced at £19.50 per person.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: "We’re really excited to introduce Laser Tag to the Park this Easter. It’s fast-paced, great fun, and perfect for groups looking for something a little different. Whether you're planning a celebration or a corporate away day, this is a fantastic way to enjoy some friendly competition in the great outdoors."

The Laser Tag launch comes as the Water Park gears up for a busy Easter season. The hugely popular Wipeout Aquapark is set to reopen on April 14th, alongside a range of other land-based activities including axe throwing, archery, low ropes, and bushcraft challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking to make a day of it can refuel at the on-site café, which serves a delicious selection of seasonal food, drinks, and snacks – the perfect pit stop between activities.