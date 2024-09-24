Northern Broadsides’ Iron People to mark the finale of CultureDale; and you’re invited to take part

Halifax’s Northern Broadsides Theatre Company has invited the Calderdale community to take part in creative workshops leading up to the grand finale of Iron People: a community project for CultureDale inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman.

Iron People will see a variety of public community-led projects taking place across Calderdale, including free creative events in Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Mytholmroyd, Central Halifax and Park Ward, as well as an outdoor immersive performance in a local nature reserve.

Iron People is already well underway, engaging local communities in a range of creative activities designed to explore environmental themes and connect participants to Calderdale’s natural and historic landscapes. The workshops include everything from storytelling, acting, and mudlarking to art-building sessions, illustration and family crafts, led by professional artists and eco-activists. These activities will not only inspire creative expression but also encourage participants to reflect on how they can take action to protect their local environment and help combat the climate crisis.

A key highlight of Iron People will be a landmark closing event at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum on Saturday 26th April 2025, where these creative strands will converge in a day-long change-making event and performance, helping to mark the end of Calderdale’s Year of Culture.

Iron People

Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Northern Broadsides, Laurie Sansom, said: “Iron People will celebrate the creativity of everyone in Calderdale, making a new myth from our landscape about the future of our planet. People of any age are invited to be part of the Broadsides family, whether as performer, writer, maker or audience member, with its legacy extending well beyond 2025. In a time of hardship for many, and in the midst of a nature and climate crisis, we believe this will be a joyful and celebratory way of us coming together to tell a story of renewal and to imagine a shared future.”

Upcoming events include:

· Todmorden Community Drop-In 11 October at 1.45pm – 3pm The Makery at Todmorden College, 44 Burnley Rd, Todmorden OL14 7BX Join Northern Broadsides at The Makery at Todmorden College to find out how you can get involved in creative projects for Todmorden.

· Family Creativity Days: Discover the River Calder through family art and storytelling activities focused on taking care of our river. Join The Iron Man illustratorChris Mould at 11am for a drawing workshop. Join us at 1pm for a storytelling and acting workshop. No booking required - drop in or stay all day!

o Sowerby Bridge Family Creativity Day 26 October at 10.30am – 3pm Fire & Water, 11-15 Hollins Mill Ln, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG

o Todmorden Family Creativity Day 2 November, 10.30am – 3pm Tod College, Burnley Road, Todmorden, West Yorkshire, OL14 7BX

o Elland Family Creativity Day 9 November, 10.30am – 3pm Elland Community Hub, Huddersfield Rd, Elland HX5 9DL

· From Mud to Masterpiece: Our Community’s River Journey

October – November 2024 Various locations A vibrant series of events in Sowerby Bridge inviting locals to explore the River Calder and environmental issues through activities including mudlarking, storytelling, art building, guided walks, a coffee and cake drop-in, creative writing and a soundscape workshop.

· Acting for the Plant Workshops 5 October, 19 October, 2 November, 16 November at 1pm – 5pm Northern Broadsides’ Rehearsal Room, Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX Acting workshops throughout October and November at Dean Clough in Halifax, working towards new performances that explore the landscape of Calderdale, our relationship to it, and how we can better protect our environment.

· Park Youth Theatre Wednesdays in term-time until 11 Dec 2024 Girls aged 8 – 14: 5pm – 6:30pm Food (both groups welcome): 6:30pm – 7pm Boys aged 8 – 14: 7pm – 8:30pm Unique Community Hub, Lower Floor, Raven Street Centre, Halifax, HX1 4NB Wednesday evening acting classes at Unique Community Hub for 8 – 14 year olds in Park Ward (Halifax). Weekly workshops focus on skills including acting for stage and screen, voice, movement and creating characters, working towards the final closing event at Eureka!

Some events require registration. For details and to sign up, visit: northern-broadsides.co.uk/iron-people

