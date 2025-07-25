NSPCC and the LEGO Group host Build & Talk online safety events for families this summer

A partnership between the UK’s leading children’s charity and the LEGO Group will continue this summer with the launch of online safety sessions around the country.

The NSPCC is working with the LEGO Group to deliver a series of live events to parents and children in Yorkshire, the Midlands, the North East and Scotland as part of the Build & Talk campaign.

Build & Talk sessions are led by NSPCC local campaigns teams and aim to help parents and carers have open conversations with children about online safety while building with LEGO® bricks. The aim is to help make discussions about online safety natural and normal, sharing good advice and learning while playing.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Open and honest conversations with children about topics like online safety are hugely important, so it’s great to have these take place often and linked with enjoyable experiences like building with LEGO® bricks.

An image from a LEGO Build & Talk event.

“The sessions we are holding at public events across our region share vital messaging about gaming and how to have conversations with young people about online safety. They are also a nice opportunity for families to take time out to enjoy some free activities, to chat together and with our experts, and to learn more about keeping safer online.”

Upcoming Build & Talk events will be held in the following locations:

Edinburgh Zoo Family Day (Scotland), Monday, July 28, 11am-3pm (included with general zoo admission cost)

Fringe by the Sea, North Berwick (Scotland), Tuesday, August 5, 10.30am – 4.30pm.

Play Day East Ayrshire, Kilmarnock (Scotland), Wednesday, August 6, 11am-3pm.

Ashover Show (East Midlands), Wednesday, August 13, 9am-5.30pm (included in admission cost to the show)

Bradford Gurdwara Sports Day (West Yorkshire), Saturday, August 16, 10am-4pm.

Osmaston Allenton Family Hub, Derby (East Midlands), Wednesday, August 20, 1pm-3pm.

Kilnsey Show (Yorkshire Dales), Tuesday, August 26, 9am-5pm (included in admission cost to the show)

Diana Ringe Krogh, Vice President and Head of Social Responsibility at the LEGO Group, said: “We know many parents and caregivers want to feel more confident supporting their children in the digital world, especially when it comes to gaming. That’s why we’re excited to bring our new Build & Talk activities to community spaces across the UK this summer with the NSPCC. These sessions are designed to spark playful, open conversations about online play - helping families have fun, connect, and explore the digital world together.”

(L-R) NSPCC Local Campaigns Officer Emma Hobson and Local Campaigns Manager Gail Sayles at a LEGO Build & Talk event.