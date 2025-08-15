Off the Shelf Festival of Words announces stellar lineup for its 34th edition

Off the Shelf Festival of Words, one of the longest running literary festivals in the UK, will return to Sheffield for its 34th edition from 10 October - 10 November, bringing together the best of local, national and international literary talent for the 2025 programme of events.

Delivered by the University of Sheffield, this year’s programme promises to be as dynamic and eclectic as ever and will play host to over 60 live and online events across the city, including household names such as Olivier award winning actress Alison Steadman (Abigail's Party, Gavin and Stacey, Pride and Prejudice, Fat Friends), comedian and Sheffield native Graham Fellows (best known as John Shuttleworth) former ITN news presenter John Suchet, historian Lucy Worsley will be discussing Derbyshire’s Bolsover Castle and TV and West End theatre actor, Nigel Planer (Young Ones, Shine on Harvey Moon, The Comic Strip Presents, Evita) will talk about his new memoir. A welcome return to the festival is in store for historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman, a specialist in the Tudor period and British monarchy. Journalist and broadcaster Stuart Maconie will also be making a highly anticipated return.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and band LYR are set to take the stage for a special evening of poetry and music. The event will begin with Armitage reading from his celebrated works and newest books, Dwell and New Cemetery. Following this, the acclaimed trio LYR will perform. Comprised of Armitage, singer-songwriter Richard Walters, and multi-instrumentalist Patrick J Pearson, the band has made a significant mark on the contemporary music scene with critically acclaimed albums, sold-out tours, and major festival appearances.

Audiences will get to spend an evening with one of the nation's most celebrated voices, Lemn Sissay OBE, as he brings his acclaimed book, Let the Light Pour In, to the stage. Known for his powerful and profound work as a BAFTA-nominated author, activist, performer, and Sunday Times number one bestseller, Sissay promises to captivate audiences reading from his new poetry works.

Off the Shelf 2024

Author Jamie Taylor's book, Studio Electrophonique: The Sheffield space age, from The Human League to Pulp, tells the fascinating story of how Sheffield's unique "space age" sound was launched from a local mechanic's home. Through original interviews with artists like Jarvis Cocker, Martyn Ware, and Mark White, Taylor captures the spirit of a generation that sought new musical frontiers and, in doing so, shaped the electronic sound that would define the 1980s.

Mick Herron, the award winning author celebrated for his witty and gripping Slough House series, is back with a much-anticipated new novel, Clown Town. Herron's previous novels have topped the Sunday Times Bestseller lists and are the basis for the award-winning Apple TV series, Slow Horses. He’ll be discussing Clown Town, a spy novel that promises all the Herron trademarks: sharp wit, biting satire, and unputdownable storytelling.

The author of the International Booker Prize-shortlisted Cursed Bunny, Bora Chung, delivers a masterful work of literary horror with her new novel, The Midnight Timetable. Hear her discuss this bone-chilling, witty, and deeply political novel and how this has solidified Chung’s place as a master of modern horror. Best-selling Japanese author Mizuki Tsujimura, whose books have sold over 10 million copies and have been adapted into high-profile films and manga, will be joining the festival. Audiences will have the unique opportunity to hear her read from and discuss her new book, Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon.

Nearly 15 million girls are forced into marriage each year, a heartbreaking reality that Sonita Alizada knows all too well. At just 10 years old, she was nearly sold into marriage herself. Refusing to accept this fate, Sonita channeled her experience into her powerful rap video, "Daughters for Sale," which brought her story to global attention. Now, Sonita shares her journey from the streets of Afghanistan to international stages as a rap artist and human rights activist, fighting for a world where every girl's voice is heard and her future is her own.

Off the Shelf at Sheffield's Octagon venue

Join award-winning local writer Sunjeev Sahota in conversation with acclaimed writer and broadcaster Kenan Malik as they discuss Malik's essential book, Not So Black and White. The book offers a historical look at the concept of race and argues that current discussions on race and culture often overshadow more pressing issues of inequality and class. This is a unique opportunity to hear these two great minds challenge common assumptions and delve into today's heated debates on race, culture, and privilege.

The festival also includes Sheffield writer Helen Mort, Off the Shelf commissioned a poem from the award-winning poet to celebrate 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen. The poem, A House for Jane, takes the idea of stanza-as-room to build Jane Austen a series of imaginary spaces in a conversation between past and present. Helen will read her new poem and from her other work and discuss Austen’s legacy. Sheffield’s own Poet Laureate Beth Davies will also be speaking at the festival, she’ll be reading some of the forty best poems of the last forty years, gathered from The North, the UK’s inspirational poetry magazine produced by Sheffield’s The Poetry Business.

Ruth McDonald, Race Equality Business Lead at Sheffield City Council will be curating a project dedicated to Black writers whose powerful words have profoundly shaped our world. This Black History Month celebration will showcase powerful readings from work by exceptional writers and there will be daily opportunities for local voices to read work by poets, song writers, authors and rappers in Sheffield’s Winter Gardens.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City, Culture & Public Engagement at the University of Sheffield, said: "The University of Sheffield is proud to deliver a festival with such a rich history and a stellar national and international reputation.

"Our aim is to curate a programme that not only reflects our institutional and city strengths but also appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes. Each year, we attract ever more distinguished literary talent alongside some beloved household names, reinforcing the Festival's integral place in Sheffield and the UK's cultural calendar. This year's exceptional lineup continues that tradition, cementing our shared ambition to contribute to Sheffield’s cultural vibrancy.

"It’s a genuine thrill to see local communities embrace and engage with the festival and this year’s programme is a true reflection of our city—diverse, vibrant and welcoming to all. We invite everyone to join us; whether you're a lifelong book lover or new to the festival, there is something here for you. Whether you're a seasoned ‘Off the Shelfer’ or simply curious about the written word, we can't wait for you to join us for an inspiring month to celebrate books, words, and ideas."