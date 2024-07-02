Oh! What a Night!

What a wonderful evening the All Together Now Choir had on Saturday June 29, at their very first Musicals concert; 'Musical Memories - a Journey Through the Decades '.

When 50 members of Friday's All Together Now Choir, which is subtitled 'Mostly Musicals,' stepped into position at Baildon Methodist Church, it was the culmination of weeks of rehearsals.

Led, as ever, by musical director Chris Kemp, they were ready to entertain and delight their audience.

Choir member Lisa Orrell had produced a brilliant story of musicals through the years, which was read with assurance by the fabulous narrators. 16 gorgeous and well chosen songs showcased the fascinating story, taking the audience on a journey through the years.

The choir begin!

'I Could Have Danced All Night', 'The Sound of Music', and All That Jazz', brought back happy memories for many audience members, of well loved shows and films.

'I Don't Know How to Love Him,' 'Memory', and 'I Dreamed a Dream', the last from the wonderful Les Miserables, saw not a few tears being shed in the hall.

Audience members were delighted to clap, sing, and dance along to 'December 1963' from Jersey Boys, and to the title song from 'Six'.

Chris Kemp kept the choir together with his precise, authoritative conducting, both moving and humorous.

Singing the Musicals

Choir members showed their absolute delight for the songs they were singing with such enthusiasm!

Comments from audience members included; 'You absolutely smashed it!'' A fabulous cross section of songs through the years, beautifully sung with such clear diction.'

It was a particular delight to see teenage audience members enjoying themselves so much!

The show finished with the most amazing standing ovation.

Donations were then made by their generous audience members to the All Together Now Community Choir Charitable Trust, to benefit their 4 chosen charities of the year - Moor Time, a children's charity on Ilkley, Skipton Step Into Action, Bumblebees Mixed Ability Rugby, based in Bingley and the Harrogate Foodbank.

The choir would like to thank everyone involved - performers, audience, and the church for their fabulous support.

If you would like to sing songs from the musicals, come and join us! Our 'Mostly Musicals' branch rehearse at Baildon Methodist Church on Friday mornings, 10-11.30am.