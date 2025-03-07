O’Neill’s York Announces a Week-Long Celebration Leading Up to St. Patrick’s Day

O’Neill’s York is gearing up for an entire week of Irish celebrations, leading up to the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party of the year. From Tuesday 11 March to Monday 17 March, O’Neill’s will be the place to be for all things Irish, with a week of festivities, unbeatable offers, and plenty of Guinness.

The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Week at O’Neill’s:

Cheltenham Festival (Tuesday 11 - Friday 14 March)

Catch the energy of the Cheltenham Festival on the big screens at O’Neill’s York, with all the excitement and drama of the races. The atmosphere will be electric, and there’s no better place to enjoy the festival than at 10 Low Ousegate.

O'Neill's

Six Nations Action (Saturday 15 March)

Gear up for a full day of Six Nations rugby, live on the big screens. Whether you’re watching with friends or joining in on the fun, O’Neill’s provides the next best seat in the house.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend (Sunday 16 – Monday 17 March)

For those looking to get an early start on the celebrations, O’Neill’s York is ready to welcome guests with true Irish hospitality. With the best Guinness in town and an atmosphere that will have guests saying “just one more,” there’s no better place to raise a pint or take on the challenge of splitting the G.

O'Neill's

Enjoy fantastic deals on 4-shot bundles and exclusive O’Neill’s app offers, including: £2 pints of Guinness, 2-4-1 Baby Guinness, A complimentary Dublin Mule with your order. Guests can also take advantage of the ‘Irish Tapas’ deal, where a bag of Taytos can be enjoyed for just 30p with the purchase of a pint of Guinness.

