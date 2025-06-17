Open Day at Temperance Hall

By Alex Trousdale
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
On behalf of Trousdale Ear Care and Sam Noble Eye Care we would like to welcome you to the Temperance Hall in Scalby, Scarborough on the 28th June between 11am and 2 pm.

Trousdale Ear Care are teaming up with Phonak to provide a free hearing assessment and with this (if appropriate) a chance to experience Phonak's latest hearing technology.

Most Popular

This is the Infinio Sphere - which won a Gold Edison Award this year, for its impact. The world’s first hearing aid with a dedicated AI chip. Fully automated to separate unwanted noise, allowing you to hear the best you can, even in the noisiest environments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the day Sam Noble Eye Care will have a selection of frames on display and be available to chat too.

Open Day Temperance Hall Scalby, Scarboroughplaceholder image
Open Day Temperance Hall Scalby, Scarborough

Other stalls confirmed on the day:

Yorkshire Coast Sight Support who will be bringing along a selection of information relating to eye conditions, macular, glaucoma, cataracts and more. You will be able to chat to the team and find out what advice and information we can help you with. If you have a severe sight condition and struggling with anything we will also bring along some of the simple

solutions that can be a big help. If you want to know, just ask, we have been supporting Scarborough Borough residents with all levels of eye conditions for 90 years!

Stuart Moore - Mobile Foot Health Practitioner.

The Temperance Hall’s very own Pilates, Health and Wellness coach Sue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isabelle Randall - local fashion designer with a selection of handmade bags.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

To take advantage of our hearing assessment and device trial please contact [email protected] or call 01723 671958 to avoid disappointment.

Related topics:ScarboroughScalby
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice