Open Day at Temperance Hall
Trousdale Ear Care are teaming up with Phonak to provide a free hearing assessment and with this (if appropriate) a chance to experience Phonak's latest hearing technology.
This is the Infinio Sphere - which won a Gold Edison Award this year, for its impact. The world’s first hearing aid with a dedicated AI chip. Fully automated to separate unwanted noise, allowing you to hear the best you can, even in the noisiest environments.
On the day Sam Noble Eye Care will have a selection of frames on display and be available to chat too.
Other stalls confirmed on the day:
Yorkshire Coast Sight Support who will be bringing along a selection of information relating to eye conditions, macular, glaucoma, cataracts and more. You will be able to chat to the team and find out what advice and information we can help you with. If you have a severe sight condition and struggling with anything we will also bring along some of the simple
solutions that can be a big help. If you want to know, just ask, we have been supporting Scarborough Borough residents with all levels of eye conditions for 90 years!
Stuart Moore - Mobile Foot Health Practitioner.
The Temperance Hall’s very own Pilates, Health and Wellness coach Sue.
Isabelle Randall - local fashion designer with a selection of handmade bags.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
To take advantage of our hearing assessment and device trial please contact [email protected] or call 01723 671958 to avoid disappointment.