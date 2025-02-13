Opticians celebrates fifth birthday with family friendly birthday bash

Residents can join the team this Saturday to celebrate their 5 years of working in the community with a fun birthday party.

The team at the Specsavers Fox Vallery are celebrating five years of looking after the local community’s eyes and ears this weekend.

To mark the milestone on Saturday (15 February) the opticians are offering a selection of sweet treats for customers to enjoy, as well as a birthday-themed colouring competition and a special visit from characters from Disney’s Frozen.

Humma Khlaid, Specsavers Fox Vallery director, says: “We love being part of the Fox Valley centre and would like to thank all our customers for supporting us for the last five years. We’re delighted to be celebrating with some great in-store activities on Saturday.”

The Specsavers store opened at Fox Valley in February 2020 and the team pride themselves on being an active part of the community.

Charlotte Whittaker, from the Fox Valley centre management team, adds: “Happy birthday to the team from Specsavers – our centre wouldn’t be what it is without the people who work so hard in all the businesses here.”

Customers wanting to catch a glimpse of Specsavers Fox Valley’s special Frozen guests can expect appearances at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm. Colouring competitions can be collected throughout the day in-store and must be submitted by 5.30pm Sunday (16 February), with the winner announced on Monday (17 February).