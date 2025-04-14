Opticians to host Easter fun day this half term to ensure kids have egg-cellent eye sight

This Thursday (17 April), Specsavers Ripon is hosting a fun day for children to ease into healthcare visits and boost confidence for the first day of term.

Children in Ripon are invited to a day of entertainment this half term with a range of Easter activities at Specsavers.

The team has decided to host an additional kids’ clinic on Thursday 17th April, following the success of one earlier this month.

Visitors can expect to be welcomed with a selection of egg-citing fun and games, including a festive colouring station, where they can bring their favourite spring characters to life while they wait to be seen by the optician.

After their eye test, each child will also be invited to take part in a lucky dip to find the special golden chocolate egg and win a pair of tickets to take a spin on the Ripon Big Sky Wheel, which is situated outside Specsavers Ripon until 27 April.

On top of the kids' clinic, the store is also one of the businesses taking part in the Ripon BID Easter Egg Hunt, which runs until 22 April.

Kids can pick up a trail map in-store and set off on a fun-filled hunt to discover eggs throughout the town.

The team at Specsavers Ripon understands that visiting a healthcare environment can often feel daunting for many children. They hope to make the experience fun and memorable in true holiday fashion to ensure children get their eyes tested before they go back to school.

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, says: "Everyone at the store is excited to welcome families across Ripon to our fun day on Thursday, after such an incredible turnout in the first half of the holidays.