Oscar-nominated band performs book-inspired songs at Ilkley Manor House

The Bookshop Band writes and performs songs inspired by books! They bring their unique creative charm to Ilkley Manor House on 11 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in September 2010, Beth Porter and Ben Please released their first album two months later. They have since released 13 albums, collaborating with over 100 authors, including Philip Pullman, Louis de Bernieres and Margaret Atwood.

“Not just good but achingly good.” ~ The New York Times

They have been commissioned by the BBC, the V&A, and most recently by Aardman Animations to compose the music and songs for their Oscar and BAFTA-nominated musical Robin Robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bookshop Band

Beth and Ben bring the books to the stage along with a multitude of instruments, including cello, harmonium, glockenspiel, guitars and ukuleles. These, along with their distinct voices, create a cinematic sound that draws the audience right into a highly intimate performance, at once touching and mesmerising, heart-wrenching and funny.

No previous knowledge of the books is required as the band guides the audience through the stories behind each song’s inspiration.

“I am enchanted, such variation and delicacy… such latent power, really great work. It reminded me of my days listening to Sandy Denny and Fairport [Convention] and The Incredible String Band… —a great discovery and inspiration.” ~ Pete Townshend, The Who

The performance will take place at Ilkley Manor House on Friday, 11 July 2025, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £16 and can be purchased online via TicketTailor or in person at the House when we open on weekends.