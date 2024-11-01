Our Little Hour - A New Musical About Walter Tull

The Theatre Royal Wakefield celebrated Black History Month this week with the staging of Our Little Hour - a new musical telling the inspirational story of Walter Tull - the first non-white footballer to play at the highest level of the game in England, and the first ever Black British Military Officer.

The spontaneous standing ovation that greeted the cast at the end of the show was testament to the quality of a deeply moving new production that is undoubtedly worthy of a run in the West End.

A beautifully balanced musical score and powerful script and lyrics combined to bring Walter Tull back to life more than a hundred years after his tragic loss at the Second Battle of the Somme just weeks before the end of World War 1.

Leon Newman as Walter Tull with Susie Broadbent as Alice Tull

A particular highlight of this fast-paced production is how a cast of just three actors switch roles and identities with ease and conviction to re-create all the characters central to Walter Tull’s life. Susie Broadbent and Neil Reidman display an astonishing range of dialects and cleverly delineated characteristics in their collective portrayal of Walter’s parents, his siblings, football managers, army officers and football fans. There is also an outstanding performance by Leon Newman as Walter Tull. The sensitivity and inner strength that he brings to the role mark him out as a young actor to watch for the future.

The dramatic intensity of this exceptional piece of theatre is further enhanced by the emotional power of Chris Anthony’s original music that is sung for the most part in finely tuned three part harmonies.

What sets this production apart, however, is that for all the moments of sadness that are so well dramatised in Our Little Hour there is an emotional counter balance. The vitality and joy that the actors bring to their rendition of songs such as The Clapton Boy and the Cobblers’ Song made the tragic ending of Walter Tull’s life all the more poignant.

