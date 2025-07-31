Following its critically acclaimed, sell out success in 2024 Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical based on the extraordinary life of the late great Walter Tull will be staged at the Courtyard Theatre Leeds on 20th & 21st March as part of its 2026 revival tour.
OUR LITTLE HOUR: The musical play about Walter Tull that took theatres by storm during Black History Month 2024 will be coming to the Courtyard Theatre Leeds as part of its revival tour 2026
Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical play about Walter Tull that took theatres by storm during Black History Month 2024 will be coming to the Courtyard Theatre Leeds as part of its revival tour 2026