Ouse View Care Home invites community to Summer Bash

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community plan to come together at Ouse View to enjoy a Summer Bash that is being held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 26th July from 2pm to 5pm.

Ouse View will host activities throughout the day, including a variety of stall holders and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can also enjoy plenty of refreshments prepared by the catering team.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Ouse View are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, will definitely pay off. We can’t wait to see you there!”

