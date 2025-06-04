Ouse View Care Home invites community to Summer Bash

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community plan to come together at Ouse View to enjoy a Summer Bash that is being held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 26th July from 2pm to 5pm.

Ouse View will host activities throughout the day, including a variety of stall holders and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can also enjoy plenty of refreshments prepared by the catering team.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Ouse View are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, will definitely pay off. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential and dementia care for from respite care to long term stays.

