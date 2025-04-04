Pagabo's Feelgood Games return to Leeds this May, in partnership with rugby star

Returning for a fourth year, the annual Pagabo Foundation’s Feelgood Games will take place again in Leeds this May to raise more funds to support mental health resources within the built environment – this year partnering with former English Rugby Union star, Tony Underwood.

Tony will be hosting the games on the day, as well as supporting overall fundraising efforts that go towards improving historically poor mental health levels in the construction industry. In the construction industry alone, suicides rates are four-times higher than the national average, with a December 2024 report from On The Tools reporting that 73% of the UK's 2.1 million construction workers have been affected by mental illness.

Since their inception, the games have helped raise over £80,000 to support the Pagabo Foundation’s ongoing mission, to provide a variety of mental health programmes and initiatives for people across the sector.

Taking place on 19 May at the John Charles Centre for Sport, the event is set to kick off the annual UKREiiF conference, taking place at the Royal Armouries Museum.

Feelgood Games 2024

Speaking on the event, Tony Underwood, who is also the co-founder and chief care enforcer at Believe Solutions, said: “True social value comes from organisations that care, that go beyond transactions and compliance to genuinely invest in the well-being of people and places. That’s why initiatives like the Feelgood Games are so important. The Pagabo Foundation are leading by example, demonstrating that businesses in the sector can play a broader role in community and society by putting people first.

“I’m hugely proud to be working together and supporting this initiative in the best way I can, as it perfectly aligns with the work that I’m passionate about. Looking forward to seeing all those taking part on the day.”

For the second year, the foundation is partnering with local events company Breeze to deliver the collection of construction-based team-building obstacles, keeping a focus on being inclusive for all as a top priority. Teams taking part will be able to take advantage of a host of new and improved obstacles, with something for all abilities.

Harriet Parker, Pagabo Foundation lead, said: “The Feelgood Games have become a staple in the events calendar for UKREiiF and the days leading up to it. Each year we’ve seen more and more interest from those wanting to take part and we’re looking forward to increasing not only the number of participants this year, but hopefully the amount fundraised too.

Feelgood Games 2023

“The success of the games comes from the ongoing dedication and hard work of our team to highlight the fundamentals of why the event exists, to support mental health efforts across the industry. It’s for everyone in the sector to pull together and do our part in taking action to build better lives for those around us.”

Continuing its yearly attendance at the event, engineering consultancy AtkinsRéalis, has already signed up for this year's games. Peter Masonbrook, head of social value for UK and Europe at AtkinsRéalis’ PPS Division, said: "At AtkinsRéalis, we are incredibly proud to take part in the Feelgood Games every year since it’s inauguration to support such an important cause—raising awareness and improving mental health within the construction industry.

“Although there is a serious meaning to why we attend, it is such a fun event, and I am excited to take part and captain for the fourth year. I am so proud that every year we have team members that commit 100% to every activity regardless of what it is, and to be able to contribute to a movement that raises awareness and supports the well-being of everyone in the industry.”