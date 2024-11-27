ParkPlay Cornholme-Portsmouth celebrate their first birthday
ParkPlay is two hours of free, community play, every Saturday between 10am – 12pm. This will include active and inclusive games for all generations to play together, run by local people.
The sessions are held at the Recreation Ground in Cornholme-Portsmouth on the basketball court right next to the playground
All attendees must register, they can do this before attending or on the day. This includes details of what age you need to be to attend without an adult etc.
Lisa, Joley and Bex are the Play Leaders for Cornholme-Portsmouth ParkPlay and will be able to answer all of your queries.