ParkPlay Cornholme-Portsmouth celebrate their first birthday

It's our first birthday, join us for come celebrations!

ParkPlay is two hours of free, community play, every Saturday between 10am – 12pm. This will include active and inclusive games for all generations to play together, run by local people.

The sessions are held at the Recreation Ground in Cornholme-Portsmouth on the basketball court right next to the playground

All attendees must register, they can do this before attending or on the day. This includes details of what age you need to be to attend without an adult etc.