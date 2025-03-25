Parky on Parky – A son pays tribute to Barnsley legend, raising funds for Barnsley Civic.

Mike Parkinson, the youngest son of the late Sir Michael Parkinson, will host a one-off tribute to the life and career of the iconic Cudworth born broadcaster and national treasure in a Barnsley Civic fundraising show on Friday April 25.

Mike Parkinson worked with his father for over 20 years, up until his death in 2023. This engaging and revealing show will feature clips from the Parkinson archive, including groundbreaking conversations with Billy Connolly, Dame Edna Everage, Lauren Bacall, George Best and Meg Ryan, alongside intimate memories of the man who was both his father and business partner. Parky on Parky will give fans a funny, thoughtful and often surprising insight into what made Sir Michael tick both as a man, a journalist and the doyen of television interviewers.

Up until his death, Sir Micheal was a proud patron and supporter of Barnsley Civic and appeared on the Barnsley Civic stage for ‘an audience with’ shows. Barnsley Civic is a registered charity and Mike has kindly pledged to donate 100% of all ticket sales to support Barnsley Civic’s work in the local community.

Mike Parkinson says: “In 2015 my dad and I did a show together at Barnsley Civic and he so enjoyed the experience that he made a promise to return to do another show to raise money for this lovely venue. But our busy schedule and latterly his ill health means that 10 years later I am coming back, sadly without my dad, but safe in the knowledge that he would want me to fulfil his promise.”

Sir Michael Parkinson with his son, a young Mike.

Dan Winder, CEO at Barnsley Civic says: "It's really wonderful to host this unique celebration of the life of one of Yorkshire's greatest people. We are particularly honoured that his son, Mike, has chosen to work with us on this event as a fundraiser for Barnsley Civic, a venue that Michael Parkinson himself loved."