Paul Stone & The Basement Collective release: Yorkshire Jazz Singer makes a strong return to music

Paul Stone and The Basement Collective Announce New Releases and UK Tour Plans

Paul Stone and The Basement Collective, an exciting jazz ensemble formed by some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians, are set to release their latest single arranged by Jim Corry, Pure Imagination, on March 28. This will be followed by another single in early May, marking the conclusion of their debut EP before they shift their focus to original work.

The band is built on years of musical collaboration and deep friendships. Having worked together extensively on the live music scene, the members share a natural chemistry that shines through in their performances. Led by Paul Stone, a gifted vocalist returning to music after time away, the lineup features Jim Corry (saxophone), Steve Hanley (drums), Jamie Taylor (guitar), Jason Scott (piano), and Jose Canha (upright bass)—all highly accomplished musicians who trained at Leeds Conservatoire. Each member is in high demand on the UK live scene, performing regularly with some of the country’s most respected jazz and contemporary artists.

This project was born out of more than just a love for jazz—it’s about creating a lasting space for music. Paul built his own recording studio in the basement, providing the foundation for a creative hub where artists can collaborate and push boundaries. Staying true to the spirit of classic jazz recordings, the music was produced by Paul Stone, with the entire band recording together in the same room, capturing the warmth, spontaneity, and authenticity of the old-school recording process.

Their feature on the UK Jazz Spotify playlist has seen their organic streaming numbers soar, a testament to the growing audience embracing their fresh take on jazz. The band is incredibly grateful for Spotify’s support and hopes this relationship continues as their music reaches more listeners. They also extend their deepest thanks to BBC Radio and Jazz FM, as well as BBC Radio Leeds and The Yorkshire Post, whose early support has been invaluable in amplifying their music to local and national audiences.

Now, the band is finalizing their UK tour and is still looking for venues to collaborate with. To take this project to the next level, they are also seeking the right live agent—someone who can help give the band the wings it needs to truly fly.

“This project is about more than just music—it’s about creating something that will last,” says Paul Stone. “Coming back to music has been a journey, and now we’re building something that will keep growing, evolving, and hopefully inspiring others along the way.”

With four children under nine it wasn’t an easy decision. Building the Studio took several years but was always the plan.

2025 has already seen support from the BBC, JazzFM and the editors at Spotify with monthly listeners rising from 1k to 17k over the last few weeks. Their respectful take on accessible Jazz follows a new wave of UK Jazz showing credible musicianship is once again desired in a saturated digital market.

