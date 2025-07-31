Peddler Market celebrating summer with free bubbles for first 100 people through the doors in August

Kelham Island’s biggest street-food event has a mammoth upcoming 96th edition, with a glass of free English sparkling wine for the adults and free flavoured sparkling water for the kids, as well as a jam-packed lineup of street food vendors, music, and market traders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in Peddler Warehouse on Friday, August 1 (5 - 11pm) and Saturday, August 2 (12 - 11pm), Peddler Market has teamed up with Kent-based vineyard Silverhand Estate to bring their refreshing English sparkling wine to Sheffield for the summer.

To celebrate, the first 100 adults into the Warehouse will get themselves a free glass of Silverhand Estate sparkling wine, and can continue to enjoy 50p off every refill from the main bar. Anyone wanting to take part in the promotion simply has to be over 18 years old and sign up to the Peddler loyalty scheme upon arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just the adults getting freebies at August’s Peddler Market. Vendors offering kids-sized portions will be giving out tokens for a free can of Marlish flavoured sparkling water for every kids meal purchased. Perfect for the little ones to stay hydrated in the August summer sun.

Bristol-based Left Handed Giant are taking over the keg wall at Peddler Market

Keeping the whole family entertained will be a selection of garden games all weekend and circus workshops hosted by performer General Waste on Saturday daytime.

On top of all of this there is a stellar line up of street food, music and independent market stalls. You can expect delicious food from Gyros Guys, Syioklah, Sama Sama, Deathrow Sandwiches, Phata-Phat, Duck and Roll, and Love is Churros. Also joining the lineup is former “best burger according to chefs” in The Times, MeatCastles, who are offering a limited Steel City Burger special that you can preorder online.

Bristol-based brewery Left Handed Giant are taking over the keg wall bringing a selection of their best-selling craft beers: Pink Lemonade Radler (2.5%), Zesty Grapefruit Radler (3.0%), Sky Above (4.5%), Twin Cities (5.2%), Corporate Conference (6.0%), Dream House (6.2%), and Infinite Days (6.5%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the weekend, Peddler Warehouse will have two stage takeovers from Sheffield legends, promoters and producers, Sunny Side Up, Vinyl Richiee, Midnight Creatures and Furious George, bringing you everything from wax to live.