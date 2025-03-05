Peddler Market returns with jam-packed music line-up

Sheffield’s leading street food event Peddler Market returns this weekend with a huge line-up of global food flavours, live music and independent craft traders.

Opening its doors on Friday 7th March (5pm - 11pm) and Saturday 8th March (12pm - 11pm) the event will be at Peddler Warehouse on Burton Road in Neepsend.

The Market will have a number of street food vendors offering cuisine from around the world, from the Middle East to Thailand and USA to India. This month will feature Waffle Kart, Kebab Cartel, Cowboys Burgers, Let’s Taco ‘Bout It, That’s Mature, Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, The Spicy Biker, Bournville Waffle Co. and Redhead’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

On Friday Peddler is partnering with music specialists Waterbear College of Music to take over the stage as their star students perform live at the Warehouse. Taking to the stage will be Daz Cadwallander, Peter Harrison and Charlotte Turland, Route 86, Katesley Aleah, Nova Falls and Taking Back Tomorrow.

Peddler Market takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of every month.

But that’s not all, on Saturday the banging music line-up continues with Dave Milligan, Sausage FM and Love Scene performing between 12pm and 11pm.

Once the Warehouse closes its doors revellers can head to neighbouring bar Factory Floor for the official Peddler afterparty with Prosumer for underground house, disco and techno. Tickets available online.

Exclusive to this March event is an Irish Coffee Masterclass on Saturday, hosted by Pernod Ricard. Tickets are £12 and include the masterclass, three cocktails, tasters plus 20% off Jameson’s at Peddler Market all weekend long. With three sessions available, tickets can be bought on Skiddle.