Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics December UK arena tour
Performing seven major dates across the UK, the tour kicks off in Glasgow at OVO Hydro on 4th December and will visit Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, concluding with two huge shows at The O2, London on 12th and 13th December.
Ibiza Classics debuted in 2015, as part of BBC Radio 1’s Prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall paying musical homage to Ibiza and its infectious, energetic brand of club music. Now celebrating the best of 10 years and its huge success, Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event. Returning where it all began at the Royal Albert Hall, the shows captivated audiences with its jaw-dropping audio visuals and ground breaking fusion of dance music —leaving critics raving.
Already capturing the hearts of millions with sold out dates across the UK, the new live arena dates will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks. Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!
As part of the celebration, a special limited-edition album Pete Tong and Jules Buckley – Ibiza Classics 10th Anniversary Collection was released last month as a 2LP vinyl or 2CD format. Featuring a track list curated by Pete himself from the last decade of shows.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.axs.com / www.ibizaclassics.com
IBIZA CLASSICS LIVE 2025
Thursday 04 December - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Friday 05 December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 06 December - Manchester AO Arena
Wednesday 10 December - Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 11 December - Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 12 December - London The O2
Saturday 13 December - London The O2
www.petetong-ibizaclassics.com